Little boxes…….Pete Seeger by happypat
Photo 4713

Little boxes…….Pete Seeger

Remember this song?
I thought of it when I went down to the bottom of the garden this afternoon.

The builders carry on all weathers regardless of whether it’s chucking it down…..not good for building !
They won’t be cheap houses either. A main road between us & them.

I would put a link on if I knew how to do it like @casablanca
26th April 2025

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dorothy
Oh yes, I certainly remember….made of “ticky tacky and they all look just the same”. I seem to remember he was referring to homes around the San Francisco Bay Area, but I certainly could be fantasising!
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley
It was a hit Jan 64” goodness knows why I would remember the words? But lovely…
You could extend the fence higher and have a gorgeous wisteria or passion fruit.
April 26th, 2025  
