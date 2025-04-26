Sign up
Photo 4713
Little boxes…….Pete Seeger
Remember this song?
I thought of it when I went down to the bottom of the garden this afternoon.
The builders carry on all weathers regardless of whether it’s chucking it down…..not good for building !
They won’t be cheap houses either. A main road between us & them.
I would put a link on if I knew how to do it like
@casablanca
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Tags
new
,
houses
,
boxes
,
littke
Dorothy
ace
Oh yes, I certainly remember….made of “ticky tacky and they all look just the same”. I seem to remember he was referring to homes around the San Francisco Bay Area, but I certainly could be fantasising!
April 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It was a hit Jan 64” goodness knows why I would remember the words? But lovely…
You could extend the fence higher and have a gorgeous wisteria or passion fruit.
April 26th, 2025
You could extend the fence higher and have a gorgeous wisteria or passion fruit.