Taiwan women by happypat
Jack took this lovely photo while wandering through Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, near the Pier-2 Art Centre – a vibrant area full of quirky art installations and creative spirit. In the picture, you’ll spot two women out for a stroll: one carrying a bird in a cage on her back, and the other gently pushing a bird in a pram! A sweet and curious scene that perfectly captures the charm and character of this artsy part of town.

I loved this photo of these two women. We learn lots from Jacks holiday photos.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Beverley ace
Beautiful to see…
The umbrella protecting the bird is so cute…
April 27th, 2025  
Hazel ace
It is indeed sweet and curious, Pat. It's reminding me of photos taken before a family caravan holiday when I was quite young and we had the budgie ready in its cage to take with us on holiday!
April 27th, 2025  
