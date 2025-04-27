Taiwan women

Jack took this lovely photo while wandering through Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, near the Pier-2 Art Centre – a vibrant area full of quirky art installations and creative spirit. In the picture, you’ll spot two women out for a stroll: one carrying a bird in a cage on her back, and the other gently pushing a bird in a pram! A sweet and curious scene that perfectly captures the charm and character of this artsy part of town.



I loved this photo of these two women. We learn lots from Jacks holiday photos.