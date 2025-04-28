Previous
Forget me not……..for Mathew by happypat
Photo 4715

Forget me not……..for Mathew

We have had Connie over night so we walked to the village to pick up the morning paper.
Took the back way so she could be off lead & saw this mass of forget me nots growing wild.

Mathews funeral today in Newcastle.
Our granddaughter Lydia’s fiancé who died in his sleep a month ago.
Such a shock but she did so well today, he would have been proud of her.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

