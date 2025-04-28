Sign up
Previous
Photo 4715
Forget me not……..for Mathew
We have had Connie over night so we walked to the village to pick up the morning paper.
Took the back way so she could be off lead & saw this mass of forget me nots growing wild.
Mathews funeral today in Newcastle.
Our granddaughter Lydia’s fiancé who died in his sleep a month ago.
Such a shock but she did so well today, he would have been proud of her.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5579
photos
123
followers
90
following
1291% complete
View this month »
Views
5
5
365
iPhone XS
28th April 2025 10:01am
me
,
forget
,
wild
,
nots
