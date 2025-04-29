One of a new breed

In Garstang we have around three of these new breed places to drink.

The old fashioned pub seems to be a bit old fashioned. Our next door neighbours frequent this place now & again & they say it’s wonderful. There is an other very similar opposite called Nineteen. Then there are the ones that sell drinks & tapas. We have one of those too called V12. It must be hard being a pub owner these days.

The old Pilates place in Great Eccleston has put plans in for similar….with music too. I can’t see that going down too well in a small place like ours.



I haven’t been anywhere today as I have a bad cold. Sneezing & coughing all over. I’m going to Liverpool at the weekend so fingers crossed I shall be cured by then …..plenty of time thank goodness.



Thank you all so much for your sympathies on the loss of Matthew. A big shock & especially for Lydia who is heartbroken as you would expect but she will rally herself in time.