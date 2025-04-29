Previous
One of a new breed by happypat
In Garstang we have around three of these new breed places to drink.
The old fashioned pub seems to be a bit old fashioned. Our next door neighbours frequent this place now & again & they say it’s wonderful. There is an other very similar opposite called Nineteen. Then there are the ones that sell drinks & tapas. We have one of those too called V12. It must be hard being a pub owner these days.
The old Pilates place in Great Eccleston has put plans in for similar….with music too. I can’t see that going down too well in a small place like ours.

I haven’t been anywhere today as I have a bad cold. Sneezing & coughing all over. I’m going to Liverpool at the weekend so fingers crossed I shall be cured by then …..plenty of time thank goodness.

Thank you all so much for your sympathies on the loss of Matthew. A big shock & especially for Lydia who is heartbroken as you would expect but she will rally herself in time.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia ace
Seems to be the trend.. in the Cities anyway.,but not so good for the traditional bars.. I guess the regulars will still go to the Pubs.
April 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Get yourself better for your weekend… lovely street shot
April 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Sorry to hear you're under the weather, Pat! Praying for speedy recovery so you can enjoy the upcoming weekend! 🙏😘
April 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@bjywamer @beverley365 @julzmaioro Thank you all. I never get colds so I feel rough tonight! In my dressing gown under a blanket with two wheat bags. Two paracetamol & and early night & I will be much better in the morning I’m sure!
April 29th, 2025  
