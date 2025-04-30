A pop of pink at Deansgate - Castlefield

My grandson spotted this stylish commuter at the Deansgate-Castlefield tram stop in Manchester earlier, beautifully coordinated in pink trousers and a matching water bottle. This busy stop sits at the edge of Castlefield, a historic area known for its Roman roots and regenerated canals. It’s also a key interchange on Manchester’s Metrolink – the UK’s largest light rail network – making it a vibrant crossroads of the old and new.

Thank you Jack.

I wasn’t going to bother posting tonight but Jack sent me a ready made photo so I’m grateful to him for a taste of a very hot day in Manchester.



I think I’m on the mend with the cold but I have no energy & done nothing except read all day.

Will be missing on the comments tonight sorry!