Previous
A pop of pink at Deansgate - Castlefield by happypat
Photo 4717

A pop of pink at Deansgate - Castlefield

My grandson spotted this stylish commuter at the Deansgate-Castlefield tram stop in Manchester earlier, beautifully coordinated in pink trousers and a matching water bottle. This busy stop sits at the edge of Castlefield, a historic area known for its Roman roots and regenerated canals. It’s also a key interchange on Manchester’s Metrolink – the UK’s largest light rail network – making it a vibrant crossroads of the old and new.
Thank you Jack.
I wasn’t going to bother posting tonight but Jack sent me a ready made photo so I’m grateful to him for a taste of a very hot day in Manchester.

I think I’m on the mend with the cold but I have no energy & done nothing except read all day.
Will be missing on the comments tonight sorry!
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Well, she is amazing. Her bag is so large and so full, oh my.
April 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love this! Get well soon 🥰
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact