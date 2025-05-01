Previous
On the way to vote.

The front of this house is covered in Wisteria flowers.
I have used it before on 365 but as we walked past to the polling station tonight I took a closer photo.
We saw the lady pruning it in the winter & my word that couple know how to look after a Wisteria.

Feeling much better today thank you. Still sneezing a bit but definitely on the mend.
Harry & I went into Garstang today to the opticians & physio. Harry not me!!
I also bought a dress!! A very rare occurrence for me as I don’t wear dresses.
The heat must have got me! So hot here today!

Our youngest son Anthony (Ant) is 50 today although his day is over as they are ahead by 11 hours in NZ
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous flowers Pat. They obviously know what they're doing. Our youngest son will be 50 later this year
May 1st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Absolutely splendid
May 1st, 2025  
Brennie B
A wall of flowers. Glad you feeling better. I think Carol and Julie are going to Southport. But me and jean off to Belgian next with with the British legion boys ..they drink the whiskey to be sure! Thinks it keeps them going..!
May 1st, 2025  
