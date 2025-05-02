Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4719
Candles at the bottom of the garden
The chestnut tree is in its full glory!
It’s Andrew & Sue’s tree but straddles our adjoining hedge.
You can just see our little wood on the right.
We have had Cathy here this afternoon doing our feet & we minded Connie while she went to have her hair done for next weeks wedding.
Harry is sneezing so has obviously caught my cold even after being so careful.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5583
photos
122
followers
90
following
1292% complete
View this month »
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st May 2025 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
candles
,
wood
,
chestnut
julia
ace
Nice looking tree.. nice to have the benefit of the neighbour's tree.. Hope Harry's cold goes quickly.
May 2nd, 2025
Brennie B
Just lovely. I love May, everything looks so lovely
May 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
I do too Julz as he’s on his own for two days this weekend!
May 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of candles! We used to have a “conker tree” at the bottom of our garden when I lived at home. It was planted by my brother & is probably still there today.
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close