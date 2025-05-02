Candles at the bottom of the garden

The chestnut tree is in its full glory!

It’s Andrew & Sue’s tree but straddles our adjoining hedge.

You can just see our little wood on the right.



We have had Cathy here this afternoon doing our feet & we minded Connie while she went to have her hair done for next weeks wedding.



Harry is sneezing so has obviously caught my cold even after being so careful.

