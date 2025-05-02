Previous
Candles at the bottom of the garden by happypat
Photo 4719

Candles at the bottom of the garden

The chestnut tree is in its full glory!
It’s Andrew & Sue’s tree but straddles our adjoining hedge.
You can just see our little wood on the right.

We have had Cathy here this afternoon doing our feet & we minded Connie while she went to have her hair done for next weeks wedding.

Harry is sneezing so has obviously caught my cold even after being so careful.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Nice looking tree.. nice to have the benefit of the neighbour's tree.. Hope Harry's cold goes quickly.
May 2nd, 2025  
Brennie B
Just lovely. I love May, everything looks so lovely
May 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro I do too Julz as he’s on his own for two days this weekend!
May 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of candles! We used to have a “conker tree” at the bottom of our garden when I lived at home. It was planted by my brother & is probably still there today.
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact