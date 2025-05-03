The workers

Cathy & Garth have bought Harry a greenhouse for his birthday & Fathers day combined.

They found a green aluminium one second hand that looked in good order.

This morning was collection day! Off they went with the trailer mid morning but they didn’t get back until 2.30ish.

A massive job taking it down but the worst thing they didn’t realise & the woman never mentioned ed was that they had to take it out over next doors high fence….he was away. I think if they had known that they would have left it where it was!

They were at her house over three hours & she never offered them a drink of water even! I said I hoped they weeed in her garden! 🤦‍♀️

Garth, Neil & Harry were shattered when they got back.

Harry will enjoy growing tomatoes, lettuce etc there & he can have a good potter.

Of course it has to have its glass & base down yet!



Bacon & egg butties!