The workers by happypat
Photo 4720

The workers

Cathy & Garth have bought Harry a greenhouse for his birthday & Fathers day combined.
They found a green aluminium one second hand that looked in good order.
This morning was collection day! Off they went with the trailer mid morning but they didn’t get back until 2.30ish.
A massive job taking it down but the worst thing they didn’t realise & the woman never mentioned ed was that they had to take it out over next doors high fence….he was away. I think if they had known that they would have left it where it was!
They were at her house over three hours & she never offered them a drink of water even! I said I hoped they weeed in her garden! 🤦‍♀️
Garth, Neil & Harry were shattered when they got back.
Harry will enjoy growing tomatoes, lettuce etc there & he can have a good potter.
Of course it has to have its glass & base down yet!

Bacon & egg butties!
