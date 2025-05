We’ve had the neighbours round!

Our next door & opposite neighbours came over tonight…they have been in Spain visiting family.

Very sociable they all are too…..they brought Prosecco & frozen strawberries in place of ice cubes……a late supper for us! 🤣🤣🤣

There were six of us!



No need to comment as I’m shattered tonight. Weeding is hard work plus Prosecco!!