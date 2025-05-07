Previous
One badly parked car = chaos by happypat
My friend Dot & had our lunch at the village cafe today. We sat outside in the sun but our narrow village street was thrown into complete chaos by a badly parked car up the road.
It was market day which didn’t help but nothing wider than a car could get past this rogue car.
Everything had to be diverted, the worst one was this massive wagon….you can see the front & back above. The poor man had to back half a mile back down to the main road & it’s a massive vehicle.
A tractor & slurry wagon had to come through the village , the bus couldn’t get through & there was a queue of cars following this wagon too.
The driver had knocked on all the doors around but no sign of the driver.
This happens in Garstang too…..they ring the police there & it gets removed but when I walked home the car was still parked & not even a rude note behind the wipers.
Daniele who owns the veggie shop was watching out for them as it was just beside her shop.

The young man in the photo has a plant stall on the market & he came across & replaced Leonie’s dead heather & planted her planters up too.
So kind!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne ace
A real shambles!
May 7th, 2025  
julia ace
Sounds like complete chaos..
May 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A little challenging… lovely to have lunch in the sunshine with a friend.
May 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
From a lot of pictures I have seen of England I imagine this happens a lot in old towns and villages.
May 7th, 2025  
