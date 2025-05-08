VE Day…..we will remember them.

My Auntie Eva who was a major in the Queen Alexander’s Royal Nursing Corp.



Auntie Eva trained as a nurse in London. The only daughter with three brothers she was a very down to Earth no nonsense person who blossomed in the Army.

She was torpedoed off Corsica & served many years first during the war & then as a midwife around the Hexham area. Visiting her patients on a bicycle she was well loved.

Someone on the local radio interviewed her about her life. I have one of the discs but seem to have misplaced the other.

Late in life she suddenly appeared with a wedding ring, she never told any of her family she had married a fellow Colonal & the pair of the were very well known in Hexham when they retired…..if you asked anyone they all knew Colonal George! Auntie Eve was a tour guide in Hexham cathedral. I have been told I take after her & I think I do……I’m a bit brisk if anyone’s ill……out of bed, no good lolling there sort of attitude! 🤣

When she was ill in hospital she gave me her wedding ring to look after. I wore if for a good few years but last year I gave it William to wear as he had his damaged when he was fire fighting. I did ask around the girls to see if anyone else wanted it first.