How many men does it take to change a tyre?

Answer 3



Our youngest son Ant & his partner Candice are on a road trip in South Island.

Today they visited our granddaughter Alex, Simon, Nina & Tessie.

All three in their better clothes decided to lie on the ground better to do the job!

A long chat with Alex this morning too so I’m all up with their news.

Both Alex, Simon & co & Ant & Candice are moving to new farms on 1st June so lots of packing going on.