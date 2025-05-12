Birthday girl

Lydia’s birthday today.

Not the happiest one but she coped well with her cousins wedding this weekend.

She spending the day with one of her friends whose taken the day off work especially.



Connie has gone home again but we were out to lunch today. My friend rang up & asked Harry & I round for what she called a picky meal….left overs in other words.

It was a nice relaxed time & Connie laid in the shade quite happily.



Two phone calls last night one from eldest son who always rings on a Sunday evening & one from youngest son because it was NZ Mothers Day.