Previous
Calvin by happypat
Photo 4729

Calvin

Calvin is a character!
He appeared from nowhere & has bought an old farmhouse on Wall Lane. I have posted the farmhouse before a it’s the one with the windows all bricked up, you might remember it.
Anyway Calvin has bought it as a cash buyer.
He owns houses in Preston & Lancaster, has no car so travels on the bus. He’s slowly getting to grips with his run down property, he had no water when he moved in but begged off the neighbours.
The thing about Calvin is though he’s the sunniest happiest person I know. He chats to everyone so all know who he is.
He joined us for our lunch & before we could stop him he had paid for all our meals….five of us!
He did cause quite a stir when he first arrived simply because we are a very traditional English village & to have this very black whirlwind join us was different but he is very well liked.
I feel there is much more to his story we don’t know about yet.
The pup is Lila the new trainee blind dog….. Sue has trained many dogs & this is her latest one 10 weeks old.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Fantastic! Calvin sounds wonderful and a blessing to the village. Lovely of Sue and Lila.
May 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful words… we could do with more Calvin’s…
People who are happy & comfortable in their skin share their joy of life. Happiness is contagious…
May 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely story. Calvin sounds like quite a character. I am sure he has lots of stories to tell
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact