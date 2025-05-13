Calvin

Calvin is a character!

He appeared from nowhere & has bought an old farmhouse on Wall Lane. I have posted the farmhouse before a it’s the one with the windows all bricked up, you might remember it.

Anyway Calvin has bought it as a cash buyer.

He owns houses in Preston & Lancaster, has no car so travels on the bus. He’s slowly getting to grips with his run down property, he had no water when he moved in but begged off the neighbours.

The thing about Calvin is though he’s the sunniest happiest person I know. He chats to everyone so all know who he is.

He joined us for our lunch & before we could stop him he had paid for all our meals….five of us!

He did cause quite a stir when he first arrived simply because we are a very traditional English village & to have this very black whirlwind join us was different but he is very well liked.

I feel there is much more to his story we don’t know about yet.

The pup is Lila the new trainee blind dog….. Sue has trained many dogs & this is her latest one 10 weeks old.