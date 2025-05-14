Previous
Gone flowery! by happypat
Photo 4730

Gone flowery!

We needed some new bedding so I went to Dunhelm this morning to choose.
We have always had white bedding before as I think it’s nice for B&B but this time I fancied a change.
I think I’ve gone from one extreme to another but this very colourful bending really took my eye.
Of course I went upstairs to the kitchen part & bought various handy things as you do plus a wooden bar stool. We have two bar chairs already but if anyone else pops in for a chat & cup of tea one of us had to sit on a low chair.
Now we have a plain wood stool that fits under the work top nicely……or we will have when someone puts it together! Tomorrows job.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia ace
Very pretty and vibrant. Sounds like a successful shopping trip..
May 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Bright and cheerful a lovely from white. Sounds like you had a successful trip!
May 14th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love it. Good to have fresh choices from time to time.
I'm sitting here, on my own, trying to work out how to refresh our family space!!
May 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@sarah19 Ha ha it costs money Sallie…. Can’t get over how much I spent in that shop. New pillows etc can’t wait to get into bed tonight!
May 14th, 2025  
carol white ace
Very pretty. I love Dunelm's bedding
May 14th, 2025  
