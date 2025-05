A rare occasion!

I’ve been out with friends today & as the weather is so lovely thought I had better wear the dress I bought recently!

I hardly ever wear dresses so it felt strange at first but it’s a very casual comfy one so I did get used to it.

My friend who also bought a dress this year didn’t put hers on & regretted it.



Happy 33rd wedding anniversary to Cathy & Garth. They had lovely weather on their day too.