Other grandmas garden! by happypat
Other grandmas garden!

We called in on Ruth the other evening. Ruth is our friend & also Cathys mother in law.
She lives in Inglewhite where we used to farm & all our kids grew up together.
Connie loves Ruth’s very large garden & fields.
The azalea was looking stunning. Her pond has recently been dug out again so is lacking water.

We are out tonight as it’s Charlie’s tractor run through the village raising money for his charity helping families of children with brain tumours.
Some of you will remember my cinema friend Dots little grandsons fight for life.
They have a wonderful charity in his name.
I will comment later.
carol white ace
Very pretty with the pop of colour and reflections
May 17th, 2025  
Hazel ace
How beautiful in the mellow evening light!
May 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful with gorgeous reflections
May 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely rural garden ! such a lovely pond with reflections in the evening sun !
May 17th, 2025  
