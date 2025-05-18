Charlie’s Tractor run

Over 100 wagons, tractors & the odd car & bus caught up with last nights tractor run.

There had been an all day festival in the show field before this run started at 7pm.

We had burgers & cake outside the cafe before they arrived in the village around 8.40pm.

There was lots of noise of course, horns blaring, lights flashing & music playing.

A good night.

Harry was very pleased as his little red tractor was in the parade.

David who bought his tractor came round before the run to tell us he was in the run.

Harry was really thrilled to see it.

You can see it in the collage above.

You can see Dot in the blue T shirt.