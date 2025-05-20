The long long road….

Nina in her working outfit!



Alex & family are busy packing up to move to the new farm on 1st June. That is the day new farm contracts start & called Gypsy day in NZ.

They haven’t been happy on the farm they are on now so they are looking forward to a complete new challenge.

Moving over to the less flat farmland & nearly 13000 hectares of farmland plus 1000 cows so a big undertaking. They are going 50/50 which means they are buying half the cows this year & the other half next year but the farm is owned by someone else.

It’s a common thing in NZ but such farms are quite hard to come by these days.

Our eldest son Brian has been helping them move equipment they aren’t using at the moment this last few days. A stressful time but they are excited! They have four of their staff moving with them so it’s a big undertaking.



