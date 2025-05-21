Sign up
Previous
Photo 4736
Aquilegia
I always call these Columbines but I think that’s the old fashioned name for these delicate dancing flowers.
Found in Ruth garden last week.
Another lovely day. Possibility of a bit of rain this weekend which is a shame as it’s a Bank Holiday & Garstang & St Michael’s gala days over the weekend.
We had our very own new potatoes tonight.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Dianne
ace
Cute flowers - ah - nothing better than new potatoes fresh out of the garden.
May 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a pretty shape. We hoped for rain here but although forecast, none materialised. Garden looking a bit desperate in places!
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
These look like dancing fairies… so pretty. Home grown potatoes how scrumptious…
May 21st, 2025
