Aquilegia by happypat
Photo 4736

Aquilegia

I always call these Columbines but I think that’s the old fashioned name for these delicate dancing flowers.
Found in Ruth garden last week.

Another lovely day. Possibility of a bit of rain this weekend which is a shame as it’s a Bank Holiday & Garstang & St Michael’s gala days over the weekend.
We had our very own new potatoes tonight.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Pat Knowles

Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne ace
Cute flowers - ah - nothing better than new potatoes fresh out of the garden.
May 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a pretty shape. We hoped for rain here but although forecast, none materialised. Garden looking a bit desperate in places!
May 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
These look like dancing fairies… so pretty. Home grown potatoes how scrumptious…
May 21st, 2025  
