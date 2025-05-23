Move it or loose it!

This is where I go on a Thursday morning.

You have to be 60 to join but it’s very popular & great exercise.

Sort of line dancing for the energetic bits but some balancing stuff & tricky things like the above. We also do quizzes & a bit of Scottish dancing.

It’s great fun & even if you don’t feel like it at the start we always feel the benefit afterwards.

£6 pay on the door so if you don’t go you don’t pay.

Chrissie in the navy top runs it …..four sessions a week & she’s great fun & very caring.



Posting a lot earlier tonight as we are out with six neighbours tonight.

We are getting the bus into Garstang for an Indian & coming home on the 9pm bus.