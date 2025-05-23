Previous
Move it or loose it! by happypat
Photo 4738

Move it or loose it!

This is where I go on a Thursday morning.
You have to be 60 to join but it’s very popular & great exercise.
Sort of line dancing for the energetic bits but some balancing stuff & tricky things like the above. We also do quizzes & a bit of Scottish dancing.
It’s great fun & even if you don’t feel like it at the start we always feel the benefit afterwards.
£6 pay on the door so if you don’t go you don’t pay.
Chrissie in the navy top runs it …..four sessions a week & she’s great fun & very caring.

Posting a lot earlier tonight as we are out with six neighbours tonight.
We are getting the bus into Garstang for an Indian & coming home on the 9pm bus.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact