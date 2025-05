Steve…..sign writer

Steve is one of the stalwarts that keep our little hamlet of Little Eccleston tidy & beautiful. For the last few years we have won a top prize in the gardens competition.

Both him & his wife Sandra & a team of dedicated gardeners are always trekking around with plastic tubs & trowels keeping the weeds down etc.

Here he is freshening up the milestone.

Recently we were all given an envelope with Nasturtium seeds in to plant in the front garden, I have planted ours in the front wall.