Change in the weather….

A wet miserable day so we lit the wood burner!
After all these lovely dry weeks poor old Garstang has had a terrible gala day.
I think it was pretty fine for the crowning if the queen this morning & the morning procession but tonight’s is cancelled.
A Bank Holiday disappointment. .
Pat Knowles

Jo ace
Such a shame but the rain was desperately needed. Typically it arrived on a bank holiday!
May 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly a change in the weather but still we are waiting for the rain ! - just miserable , cold and breezy here and just now a few speckles of rain ! Your fie looks so inviting Pat !
May 26th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Ooh that looks so cosy. After such warm dry weather for so long the sudden change is a shock to the system.
I'm so sorry I haven't been keeping up with all your lovely pictures!!! Just had a lovely browse.... they are so interesting. I do like the exercise class. What fun. Good to keep moving.
Hope the farm move has gone well for the young ones!
May 26th, 2025  
julia ace
Looks very cozy.. We still haven't had a fire yet but it is getting very close..Shame it spoilt your town celebration weekend..
May 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That looks so cosy! It looked like rain often here today, but we didn’t actually see any.
May 26th, 2025  
carol white ace
It looks very cosy
May 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@sarah19 Thank you Sallie. I never think my recent years photos are as interesting as my early ones. I used to really try &plan a post thinking about where to take it but these days if I remember to take one it’s a bonus. Move isn’t until June 1st but more Organised this time hopefully.
May 26th, 2025  
