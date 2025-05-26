Change in the weather….

A wet miserable day so we lit the wood burner!
After all these lovely dry weeks poor old Garstang has had a terrible gala day.
I think it was pretty fine for the crowning if the queen this morning & the morning procession but tonight’s is cancelled.
A Bank Holiday disappointment. .
I'm so sorry I haven't been keeping up with all your lovely pictures!!! Just had a lovely browse.... they are so interesting. I do like the exercise class. What fun. Good to keep moving.
Hope the farm move has gone well for the young ones!