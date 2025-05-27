Honeysuckle hedge

Of course it’s a Privet hedge between us & our neighbours Andrew & Sue.

We have noticed the Honeysuckle before but this year it’s gone mad & continues along the whole hedge.

We have another one too & this year it has climbed all the way up to the top of the crab apple tree.



A good year for Honeysuckle.



The perfume brings back memories of hay making long before we made silage. Working the hay all day & in the evening rounding up as many friends & fellow farmers as we can & loading flat trailers with sometimes up to around 800 bales a night. Carting them along the farm track smelling the honeysuckle as we passed.

Packing it all into the barn tidily….the neater it was the more you could stack.

Hard hot work.

I think all our kids would remember those days.

Then of course we used to make meals….loads of sandwiches, cake etc & big pots of tea.

