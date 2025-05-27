Previous
Honeysuckle hedge by happypat
Photo 4742

Honeysuckle hedge

Of course it’s a Privet hedge between us & our neighbours Andrew & Sue.
We have noticed the Honeysuckle before but this year it’s gone mad & continues along the whole hedge.
We have another one too & this year it has climbed all the way up to the top of the crab apple tree.

A good year for Honeysuckle.

The perfume brings back memories of hay making long before we made silage. Working the hay all day & in the evening rounding up as many friends & fellow farmers as we can & loading flat trailers with sometimes up to around 800 bales a night. Carting them along the farm track smelling the honeysuckle as we passed.
Packing it all into the barn tidily….the neater it was the more you could stack.
Hard hot work.
I think all our kids would remember those days.
Then of course we used to make meals….loads of sandwiches, cake etc & big pots of tea.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
carol white ace
A lovely capture
May 27th, 2025  
