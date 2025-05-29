Sign up
Previous
Photo 4744
Seaweed & sea
A picture from our recent trip to Fleetwood. This sea break caught my eye.
We are officially in drought in the North West of England.
You wouldn’t guess just now as it’s been raining on & off for three days now!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
8
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5609
photos
121
followers
89
following
1299% complete
View this month »
4737
4738
4739
4740
4741
4742
4743
4744
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th May 2025 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
seaweed
,
seaside
,
break
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fleetwood! My hubby helped a young couple move their newly purchased yacht up to the marina there from south Wales last year. Very dodgy sandbanked narrow tidal channel approach from the river, as I recall.
Cannot believe you are in official drought after so much recent rain!
May 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning seaweed… beautiful photo.
May 29th, 2025
Jo
ace
We’re not in drought yet but have had very little decent rain. Great shot of the breakwater
May 29th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Love your pov, composition!
May 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I can not believe you are in actual drought , but considering the months of unseasonable hot and dry weather , the few days of rain however heavy will not unfortunately have replenish the land sufficiently to do much good !
Love the scene with all that moist looking seaweed - I can imagine the sea aroma !
May 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
Spot on Casa. The river Wyre is at the mouth of the estuary. The same river that bordered our farm & of course the Nicola Bully case. It’s a wide estuary & Knott End on one side & Fleetwood on the other. Lots of sandbank.
May 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
@beryl
@thistle_01
Yes official drought since Wednesday….
May 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 29th, 2025
