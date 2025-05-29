Previous
Seaweed & sea by happypat
Photo 4744

Seaweed & sea

A picture from our recent trip to Fleetwood. This sea break caught my eye.

We are officially in drought in the North West of England.

You wouldn’t guess just now as it’s been raining on & off for three days now!
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Pat Knowles

Fleetwood! My hubby helped a young couple move their newly purchased yacht up to the marina there from south Wales last year. Very dodgy sandbanked narrow tidal channel approach from the river, as I recall.

Cannot believe you are in official drought after so much recent rain!
May 29th, 2025  
Stunning seaweed… beautiful photo.
May 29th, 2025  
We’re not in drought yet but have had very little decent rain. Great shot of the breakwater
May 29th, 2025  
Love your pov, composition!
May 29th, 2025  
I can not believe you are in actual drought , but considering the months of unseasonable hot and dry weather , the few days of rain however heavy will not unfortunately have replenish the land sufficiently to do much good !
Love the scene with all that moist looking seaweed - I can imagine the sea aroma !
May 29th, 2025  
@casablanca Spot on Casa. The river Wyre is at the mouth of the estuary. The same river that bordered our farm & of course the Nicola Bully case. It’s a wide estuary & Knott End on one side & Fleetwood on the other. Lots of sandbank.
May 29th, 2025  
@casablanca @beryl @thistle_01 Yes official drought since Wednesday….
May 29th, 2025  
Nice
May 29th, 2025  
