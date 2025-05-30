Previous
Nina’s last day by happypat
Nina’s last day

Dunsandal pre school & Nina’s last day ever in one if her favourite places. Nina on the left.
Alex & Simon used to live right next door to this pre school & as soon as she could walk she was marching down their path, through the gate & up the nursery path.
Nina has always been a very sociable girl & loved both pre schools she been in.
She had a brief spell at another one but when they moved this last year it was back to the first one.
Now they are moving a lot further away it’s her last day & then at the new farm Tessie will start with her big sister at the local one.
In NZ children start school on their 5th birthday which is 28th October Alex is keeping her off until after the long summer holiday & she will start early February. Will help Tessie settle in too.

Not my photo but it came to my rescue as I hadn’t a photo today.
julia ace
A few changes for them all over the next few days.. Hope the move goes well for them all, and they all settle quickly..
May 30th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Thanks Julz…..fingers crossed weather good & all settled in well by Monday! Ant is moving farms too, I spoke to him last night & he said the weather was dire. They only moving to other side of Reporoa .
May 30th, 2025  
Jo ace
Hope all goes well with the move. My grandaughter and I share a birthday also 28 October!
May 30th, 2025  
Dianne ace
I’m sure she will settle and make friends quickly. It’s a cute pic of her.
May 30th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@dide The least if the worries are the girls Dianne….they are laid back & easy plus other granny & grandad coming down to S Island from Rotorua to help.
May 30th, 2025  
