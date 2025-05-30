Nina’s last day

Dunsandal pre school & Nina’s last day ever in one if her favourite places. Nina on the left.

Alex & Simon used to live right next door to this pre school & as soon as she could walk she was marching down their path, through the gate & up the nursery path.

Nina has always been a very sociable girl & loved both pre schools she been in.

She had a brief spell at another one but when they moved this last year it was back to the first one.

Now they are moving a lot further away it’s her last day & then at the new farm Tessie will start with her big sister at the local one.

In NZ children start school on their 5th birthday which is 28th October Alex is keeping her off until after the long summer holiday & she will start early February. Will help Tessie settle in too.



Not my photo but it came to my rescue as I hadn’t a photo today.