Girls at play

Sorry another Nina’s photo. We have been out for our lunch to Daisy Clough but I forgot to take any photos again.

We bought a two seater garden bench for half way down the garden to sit on when the sun moves round.

We are watching Bruce Springsteen…..he’s just been to Manchester.

Big day tomorrow we have the replacement tv coming between 7am & 9am.

Our son in law is coming to put the base down for Harrys greenhouse & if time the bench to bolt together. Only four bits & it’s easy we were told!