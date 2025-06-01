A handy cattle trough!

Quite a day today! TV delivered at 7.30am.
I slept really badly too so I shall hopefully sleep tonight. Number 2 son rang us at 4am, he is useless at remembering time difference!
Harry & Garth have had a marathon day getting the greenhouse base down.
Cathy & Harry put the new garden bench together plus she did some desperately needed weeding. I shall try & carry on this week.
After our evening meal Garth put the new TV on the wall but the new one isn’t working either!
Very frustrating & I shall have to ring the electrician again in the morning.
It’s not finding any channels when it scans. A mystery.
Greg our opposite neighbour who is a joiner came round & looked at the sofa leg & he can repair that easily.
Everything is breaking down at once!
I took Connie a walk thus afternoon & she likes this cow trough on the way home ….the water is clean & nice & cold!!