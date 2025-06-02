Previous
Beef cattle & fells by happypat
Photo 4748

Beef cattle & fells

Loved seeing these lovely black cattle grazing in the field. The next field on was full of them too.
So nice to see them out in the fields.

I have been carrying on with the weeding Cathy started yesterday. Another go tomorrow.
The tv still isn’t working but the electrician is coming tomorrow afternoon to see if he can work out what’s wrong.
Another early night I think tonight as my back is a bit stiff & no proper tv.

I’m reading a good book, it’s written by the author of American Dirt which was excellent.
Library van tomorrow thank goodness.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice warm bath or shower maybe to help ease that back? Lovely pastoral scene.
June 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery… look after you… great advice from Casablanca
June 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca @beverley365 This is when I miss having a bath. A shower isn’t the same somehow! Thank you both.
June 2nd, 2025  
