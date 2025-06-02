Beef cattle & fells

Loved seeing these lovely black cattle grazing in the field. The next field on was full of them too.

So nice to see them out in the fields.



I have been carrying on with the weeding Cathy started yesterday. Another go tomorrow.

The tv still isn’t working but the electrician is coming tomorrow afternoon to see if he can work out what’s wrong.

Another early night I think tonight as my back is a bit stiff & no proper tv.



I’m reading a good book, it’s written by the author of American Dirt which was excellent.

Library van tomorrow thank goodness.