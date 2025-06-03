Mobile library….seen from our front door

Tuesday every three weeks Glenys & the library van parks right opposite our house.

Very convenient it is too. We used to have the van park outside the farm as well so I have always used it.

I still go to the main library in Garstang now & then as they have more choice.

Big advantage of the mobile library is you can keep the books as long as you like & no late fines.

Another advantage is you can order books with no charge.

Glenys brought me Air by John Boyne today…..I ordered it last time.

More weeding today & easier as it rained all night so the soil was looser.

Making headway at last.

Sue from next door popped round & has lent me a weeding stand. You can kneel on it or turn it over & it’s a seat. Haven’t tried it yet as it started raining



Good news re TV too, the electrician came …two of them & found that an aerial hadn’t been plugged in. I’m guessing that was the reason the old one went wrong, so not broken after all.

I thought my mobile phone had broken last night as I couldn’t get any sound.

Turns out it was my hearing aids……how I hate these new hearing aids from Specsavers!

Fingers crossed all our broken things Mende when Greg comes back to the sofa leg.