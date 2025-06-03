Mobile library….seen from our front door

Tuesday every three weeks Glenys & the library van parks right opposite our house.
Very convenient it is too. We used to have the van park outside the farm as well so I have always used it.
I still go to the main library in Garstang now & then as they have more choice.
Big advantage of the mobile library is you can keep the books as long as you like & no late fines.
Another advantage is you can order books with no charge.
Glenys brought me Air by John Boyne today…..I ordered it last time.
More weeding today & easier as it rained all night so the soil was looser.
Making headway at last.
Sue from next door popped round & has lent me a weeding stand. You can kneel on it or turn it over & it’s a seat. Haven’t tried it yet as it started raining
Good news re TV too, the electrician came …two of them & found that an aerial hadn’t been plugged in. I’m guessing that was the reason the old one went wrong, so not broken after all.
I thought my mobile phone had broken last night as I couldn’t get any sound.
Turns out it was my hearing aids……how I hate these new hearing aids from Specsavers!
Fingers crossed all our broken things Mende when Greg comes back to the sofa leg.
You are having some rather senior moment re your electronic equipment aren't ! -- Isn't it SO frustrating !!