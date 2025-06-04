Hanging baskets from the weekly market

Market day & when Connie & walked to the village for the paper one if the market holders was hanging these lovely baskets outside the White Bull. This pub is one of three in the village but seems the busiest.

Connie got two biscuits, one in the newsagents & one walking past the veggie shop.



Garth came to start putting the glass in the greenhouse. I think it might be finished tomorrow! I’m amazed how fast it’s finished. I went & bought some grow bags all ready for the tomato plants.

After lunch he went to give blood as he has a rare blood group.



It’s been another busy day.