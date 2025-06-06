Winter fuel

As I walked past the Cartford Inn on Wednesday with Connie we saw this great big pile of logs.

Quite a job stacking those logs so they look nice & tidy.

I might be walking past again in the morning as Cathy will be dropping Connie off while she has a hair appointment.

Those ribbons on the tree are a lovely feature I think. They have been there since the daughter Jeanie got married a few years ago.

They look nice & bright so I guess they replace them regularly.

An afternoon in the garden sorting out bits & pieces. A couple of plants to move to a new place & the bins were full of very heavy turfs so we borrowed the neighbours empty green bin & put the turf bits in the trailer & the weeds in our green bin & the neighbours! I

All organised now & tidy.