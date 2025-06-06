Previous
Winter fuel by happypat
Photo 4752

Winter fuel

As I walked past the Cartford Inn on Wednesday with Connie we saw this great big pile of logs.
Quite a job stacking those logs so they look nice & tidy.
I might be walking past again in the morning as Cathy will be dropping Connie off while she has a hair appointment.
Those ribbons on the tree are a lovely feature I think. They have been there since the daughter Jeanie got married a few years ago.
They look nice & bright so I guess they replace them regularly.
An afternoon in the garden sorting out bits & pieces. A couple of plants to move to a new place & the bins were full of very heavy turfs so we borrowed the neighbours empty green bin & put the turf bits in the trailer & the weeds in our green bin & the neighbours! I
All organised now & tidy.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Such a lovely colourful scene. Yes, it;s quite a job stacking the logs!
June 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours! That is quite a lot of logs, I don’t envy them that job!
June 6th, 2025  
Jo ace
Love to see logs stacked like this but it must be hard work
June 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact