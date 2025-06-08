Leafy ceiling!

We had a look round Barton Grange Garden Centre this morning. Went before the Sunday rush.

I bought black spot spray for my rose. A lupin plant & Salvia called Red Lips. Cathy has one & it’s done really well & a bit of colour in the garden.

We also bought some lettuce seeds & a pepper so a start to our greenhouse journey!

A scone & coffee in the cafe & then home to read the Sunday paper.



This is the rather amazing ceiling above us as we had our drinks.



Barton Grange is a great asset to our area.

There is also a cinema, crazy golf, curling rink, plus ten pin bowling, shove penny & two restaurants.