Leafy ceiling! by happypat
Leafy ceiling!

We had a look round Barton Grange Garden Centre this morning. Went before the Sunday rush.
I bought black spot spray for my rose. A lupin plant & Salvia called Red Lips. Cathy has one & it’s done really well & a bit of colour in the garden.
We also bought some lettuce seeds & a pepper so a start to our greenhouse journey!
A scone & coffee in the cafe & then home to read the Sunday paper.

This is the rather amazing ceiling above us as we had our drinks.

Barton Grange is a great asset to our area.
There is also a cinema, crazy golf, curling rink, plus ten pin bowling, shove penny & two restaurants.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1302% complete

View this month »

Jo ace
Sounds like a great place to visit Pat
June 8th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
June 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful place be inspired, lovely photo too!
June 8th, 2025  
