Almost finished!

The glass was tricky to put in the greenhouse. I think Garth will be very glad it’s up & practically finished!
It’s looking really good & Harry will plant his tomato plants & lettuce tomorrow.
I did weeding & we moved two trees…..one we bought a couple of years ago & it’s never done well so it’s in a new place & plenty of good compost round its roots.
Harry also planted a chestnut tree I had grown from a chestnut off next doors tree.
It will grow far too big for the garden but I think he still thinks he’s on a farm!!
There’s no telling these guys when he has a plan!
It’s been a wet day so we are chilly & chilled so glad to be inside….shall we light the fire I wonder?