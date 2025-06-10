Tim Tam Slam

Harry received a parcel from NZ for Fathers Day.

It contained among other things two packets of the NZ delicacy Tim Tams.

The idea is you bite off the corner off diagonal ends, put the biscuit in a hot drink, suck up the liquid like a straw & then shove the whole lot in your mouth.

Garth had a go but managed the sucking up bit but not whole in the mouth!



Dot & I went to see The Salt Path this afternoon. I have read all three books & quite enjoyed the first & last but didn’t warm to Raynor the author at all for some reason.

Anyway we thought the film might be good with spectacular views of the South West Coast Path trail…..sorry to say neither of us were overwhelmed. Dot actually fell asleep but I did better as I knew more or less what it was about.

Disappointing plus my usual problem of not being able to tell what they say. There were two showings with subtitles which is new to me.

It’s getting to the stage when it’s not worth going to see a film.

Dot had trouble making out what they said too & she has great hearing.