Tim Tam Slam by happypat
Tim Tam Slam

Harry received a parcel from NZ for Fathers Day.
It contained among other things two packets of the NZ delicacy Tim Tams.
The idea is you bite off the corner off diagonal ends, put the biscuit in a hot drink, suck up the liquid like a straw & then shove the whole lot in your mouth.
Garth had a go but managed the sucking up bit but not whole in the mouth!

Dot & I went to see The Salt Path this afternoon. I have read all three books & quite enjoyed the first & last but didn’t warm to Raynor the author at all for some reason.
Anyway we thought the film might be good with spectacular views of the South West Coast Path trail…..sorry to say neither of us were overwhelmed. Dot actually fell asleep but I did better as I knew more or less what it was about.
Disappointing plus my usual problem of not being able to tell what they say. There were two showings with subtitles which is new to me.
It’s getting to the stage when it’s not worth going to see a film.
Dot had trouble making out what they said too & she has great hearing.
Dianne ace
Ha - Tim Tams have travelled so far to get onto your 365 project! That’s disappointing about the Salt Path movie. I read the book too and quite enjoyed it. Good pic of Garth and the greenhouse too.
June 10th, 2025  
julia ace
Lol.. I have never done that with Tim Tams but knew it was a 'thing' as I don't buy biscuits very often the only time I have them is when I'm out so it could all go horribly wrong.
Whoops and it wad me that recommended the movie.. I haven't read the books so perhaps that was better to go in knowing nothing. We did think they did some silly things like pitching tent on the track and on a hill and on the tide line.. My Sister went yesterday so will see what she thought.
June 10th, 2025  
