Getting there

Not very exciting photo today but we have been in the garden most of the day.

A couple more tomato plants to go with the three we got free someone was giving away. These are taller & more developed. It’s surprising how much better the little ones are looking after a day in a grow bag though.

Harry tied them up tonight so they won’t flop over. We have some carrots planted in a tub, some lettuce to go in tomorrow, one pepper plant & 3 strawberry plants they were almost giving away for £8 for three.

It’s a sort of trial & error time jut now.



A beautiful day with very warm sun. Our next door neighbours have gone off to their place in Spain & you can guarantee the weather is beautiful as soon as they have gone!