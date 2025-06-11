Previous
Getting there by happypat
Getting there

Not very exciting photo today but we have been in the garden most of the day.
A couple more tomato plants to go with the three we got free someone was giving away. These are taller & more developed. It’s surprising how much better the little ones are looking after a day in a grow bag though.
Harry tied them up tonight so they won’t flop over. We have some carrots planted in a tub, some lettuce to go in tomorrow, one pepper plant & 3 strawberry plants they were almost giving away for £8 for three.
It’s a sort of trial & error time jut now.

A beautiful day with very warm sun. Our next door neighbours have gone off to their place in Spain & you can guarantee the weather is beautiful as soon as they have gone!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Oo lovely fresh tomatoes & strawberries and not forgetting carrots… great fun in your new green house.
June 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks very industrious!
June 11th, 2025  
