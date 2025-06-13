Me & Connie

Connie looks better than me!!



Cathy & I took Connie a walk along the river bank this afternoon.

Garth has finished the greenhouse. Harry & Garth also took the trailer with the sods of Earth removed from Greenhouse site to our nephews farm & brought back some stone troughs & the bird bath. They have been stored there since we moved.



Sue from down the road called in with her dog Monty & stayed for a good hour.



Tonight Greg from across the road popped in too…..it’s been a busy day!





Tomorrow I must practice my moves for a display the Move it or Loose it group are doing at the Elswick Gala on Sunday!

I am slightly nervous & our last practice on Thursday was cancelled as Chrissie our leader hurt her back in her grandchild’s school sack race!!!