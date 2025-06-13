Previous
Me & Connie by happypat
Me & Connie

Connie looks better than me!!

Cathy & I took Connie a walk along the river bank this afternoon.
Garth has finished the greenhouse. Harry & Garth also took the trailer with the sods of Earth removed from Greenhouse site to our nephews farm & brought back some stone troughs & the bird bath. They have been stored there since we moved.

Sue from down the road called in with her dog Monty & stayed for a good hour.

Tonight Greg from across the road popped in too…..it’s been a busy day!


Tomorrow I must practice my moves for a display the Move it or Loose it group are doing at the Elswick Gala on Sunday!
I am slightly nervous & our last practice on Thursday was cancelled as Chrissie our leader hurt her back in her grandchild’s school sack race!!!
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot of you both ! - It has been a busy day Pat !!
June 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Delightful. Love that tongue! (Connie's, not yours LOL, though I am sure yours is very nice!!)
June 13th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca @beryl @joansmor Thank you….my hair looks dreadful but Cathy took it specially so here it is! 🤣
June 13th, 2025  
Brennie B
We always think we look worse than we do on photos. I hate my side view of my face ..enjoy your demonstration .believe me, nobody notices if we go wrong a bit!
June 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I think you look lovely & dear Connie is so happy.
Sounds like a great day for all. Your moves will be just perfect…
June 13th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A lovely photo. Good luck for the practice and display.!
June 13th, 2025  
julia ace
It all sounds very social in your 'hood.. which is lovely..
Nice to get some of your troughs and bird bath back, it will be Like having g new stuff..
June 13th, 2025  
