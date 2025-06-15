Sign up
Fathers Day
Cathy & Garth sent a very suitable card for Father's Day.
Harry loves to mow his grass!
Cathy added extra sticky up hair!
Lovely card from NZ too but number two son has passed as usual….Ant is not good on cards but he might ring later! 🤣🤣
15th June 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
