Relaxing……temporarily! by happypat
Relaxing……temporarily!

Cathy came round to do our feet this morning.
Lovely to sit out in the sunshine again after the dodgy weather we’ve had this past week.

This afternoon I planted the grave pot for mum & dads grave, planted three plants I bought at the gala yesterday from the plant stall & then I removed all the moss & debris growing on the garden path.
My next door neighbour Sue has lent me a kneeling stool….its much easier to weed & great for getting up.
I’m really into gardening at the moment.

Harry is enjoying his greenhouse too.
16th June 2025

Pat Knowles

@happypat
julia
Looks like a lovely spot to spend some time with your Pooch..
Wish I could get the enthusiasm to work in the garden.. it has seemed to have kept me at the moment..
June 16th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
I love your swinging chair. I would love one but we don't really have enough space
June 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
@julzmaioro Ours has been neglected for two years but Cathy started weeding & it encouraged me plus I hated looking at all the overgrown bed. Our garden is mostly grass with a wood at the bottom. We have this one flower bed which has been a rockery at the top end. Harry is not interested in flowers so it’s down to me.! I’m please with how it’s looking but no flowers yet in bloom. I’m hoping! When it’s looking better I will post a photo!
June 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
@busylady We love it Judith & it’s a nice dialled light….Connie loves it too.
June 16th, 2025  
