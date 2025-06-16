Relaxing……temporarily!

Cathy came round to do our feet this morning.
Lovely to sit out in the sunshine again after the dodgy weather we’ve had this past week.
This afternoon I planted the grave pot for mum & dads grave, planted three plants I bought at the gala yesterday from the plant stall & then I removed all the moss & debris growing on the garden path.
My next door neighbour Sue has lent me a kneeling stool….its much easier to weed & great for getting up.
I’m really into gardening at the moment.
Wish I could get the enthusiasm to work in the garden.. it has seemed to have kept me at the moment..