Previous
Post box …NZ Style by happypat
Photo 4761

Post box …NZ Style

I trimmed the hedge around our post box today while Harry was out.

It had got that the post box was quite hidden & the red flag was hampered from sticking up when we had mail.
We have brought three of these post boxes home over the years & the post man loves them.Easy to post letters & any parcels that fit in……it doesn’t bite your hand off like a letterbox can do & last but not least no bending down
We have this one, Cathy & Garth have one & our farmer nephew has one.

Looking at it from this angle it doesn't look that straight but the bit on the right is next doors hedge so it’s a separate top
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
They are great mailboxes.. World famous in NZ. Nice to see you are promoting them..
June 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such an ambitious lady you are, Pat! Good on ya! 👏
June 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I like it! It’s great to be different…
June 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You don’t see many of those here - very novel!
June 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful post-box and a novelty ! Good to have the hedge trimmed back to get the box in working order again ! I despair when looking out at everything in the garden needed to be trimmed back already !
June 17th, 2025  
carol white ace
A very functional mailbox
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact