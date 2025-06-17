Post box …NZ Style

I trimmed the hedge around our post box today while Harry was out.



It had got that the post box was quite hidden & the red flag was hampered from sticking up when we had mail.

We have brought three of these post boxes home over the years & the post man loves them.Easy to post letters & any parcels that fit in……it doesn’t bite your hand off like a letterbox can do & last but not least no bending down

We have this one, Cathy & Garth have one & our farmer nephew has one.



Looking at it from this angle it doesn't look that straight but the bit on the right is next doors hedge so it’s a separate top