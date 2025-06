Happy window…

I called into the opticians to get my glasses tightened up.

While I have been gardening they are always hanging off the end of my nose!

Took the opportunity while we were in that part of Blackpool. Harry had an appointment first a glaucoma check in the same area.

Quite liked this window ot the newly updated opticians.



We had a bit of lunch at Dunelm & bought a lighter summer duvet. I’m hoping it might help me sleep a bit better.