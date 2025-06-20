Previous
Nina in her new cardigan by happypat
Photo 4764

Nina in her new cardigan

Knitted by Auntie Linn in Kendal.
Our DIL sister is a fabulous knitter & knits all the girls jumpers.
They are much admired when they are out & about in NZ.
Nina is quite a character & chats to everyone.
Such a poser!!

So hot today & still 27C at 7.30pm.

Here in the UK we are not used to such high temperatures & we are officially in a heatwave

We like it now we are retired & can sit in the garden & do nothing but when we were farming it was hard work.
At haytime which was much more usual in the days before siloing we worked the hay all day, milked the cows then in the evening loaded the hay carts with pitch forks with me often on the trailer stacking the small bales.
These days if they do make hay there is much more machinery & large bales or wrapped round bales.
We were young though & all the neighbours rallied round.

Harry has some new Sketchers …sort of lightweight trainers.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Omg - TOO CUTE!
June 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Shes such a darling… beautiful photo.
Keep cool and be slow…
June 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Adorable! Just love her and a great cardie. Someone recommended Skechers shoes to me. I shall have to explore. Wide feet make shoes hard to find that fit.
June 20th, 2025  
Jo ace
Such a character
June 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cutie - she knows how to pose !!
June 20th, 2025  
julia ace
Quite the fashion model.. Aunty Lyn would love this photo..
Yes it is a lot easier with all the modern machinery now but I think the communities were alot more united.. so many non farmers around us now.. times have changed..
George got a new pair of sketches recently and loves them..
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact