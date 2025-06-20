Nina in her new cardigan

Knitted by Auntie Linn in Kendal.

Our DIL sister is a fabulous knitter & knits all the girls jumpers.

They are much admired when they are out & about in NZ.

Nina is quite a character & chats to everyone.

Such a poser!!



So hot today & still 27C at 7.30pm.



Here in the UK we are not used to such high temperatures & we are officially in a heatwave



We like it now we are retired & can sit in the garden & do nothing but when we were farming it was hard work.

At haytime which was much more usual in the days before siloing we worked the hay all day, milked the cows then in the evening loaded the hay carts with pitch forks with me often on the trailer stacking the small bales.

These days if they do make hay there is much more machinery & large bales or wrapped round bales.

We were young though & all the neighbours rallied round.



Harry has some new Sketchers …sort of lightweight trainers.