Solar fountain

In a mad moment a few years ago I bought this little solar fountain. I have no idea why but I found it today & put it in the bird bath.



It works fine when the sun is out but no sun no water which is fine as the water is in already.

Then I suddenly thought if a bird is drinking & the sun comes out the water will frighten the bird away.

I shall remove it.

It has different heads on it but I haven’t worked out how they fit on yet!



Will be absent for next two nights. Plans!