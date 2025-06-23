Previous
Birthday cake by happypat
Birthday cake

Harry had his 88nd birthday on Tuesday.
Cathy our daughter said she would have the day off work & take him out.
Her dad had a think & for the first time in 62 years of marriage he actually picked to go & see our granddaughter Lydia’s bungalow in North Shields.
She has just had her offer accepted & is very excited!

A bit of a long trip in a day so we stayed over night.
When we arrived at Lydia’s flat she had made a cake…..she does love baking.
He has 16 birthday cards this year so he did very well.
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a fun shot! Happy Birthday Harry 🎉
June 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Happy belated birthday to Harry! He looks delighted with his cake! :-)
June 25th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
What a lovely shot of them both, a very belated birthday to Harry!
June 25th, 2025  
