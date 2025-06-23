Birthday cake

Harry had his 88nd birthday on Tuesday.

Cathy our daughter said she would have the day off work & take him out.

Her dad had a think & for the first time in 62 years of marriage he actually picked to go & see our granddaughter Lydia’s bungalow in North Shields.

She has just had her offer accepted & is very excited!



A bit of a long trip in a day so we stayed over night.

When we arrived at Lydia’s flat she had made a cake…..she does love baking.

He has 16 birthday cards this year so he did very well.

