Chilling out with Connie by happypat
Chilling out with Connie

We walked to St Mary’s Lighthouse with Connie who was desperate for a walk & to see the seals.
Never made it in time as the tide was coming in quickly.
Mr Softee the ice cream man was parked up ….i love that soft ice cream.

Lydia is doing Ok but early days yet. The bungalow is lovely with wooden blinds & wooden floors just as she likes. Harry was very pleased she will have her own drive too.
She has gone back to work for two days a week but she gets tired easily as it’s hard work trying to be upbeat & cheerful.
She’s a brave girl & her lovely friends are keeping her upbeat.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She's amazing. Gently does it and she will slowly heal in time. Glad her new place is lovely.
June 25th, 2025  
Janice ace
It looks like a nice day for a walk. I missed hearing what happened with Lydia but hope her recovery keeps going well, and her new place sounds nice.
June 25th, 2025  
julia ace
The new house will give Lydia something to focus on.. She will have tough days but hopefully lots of good days as well..
Good friends around is great..💕
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It sounds as if she is doing well.
This is a lovey relaxed shot, on the pavement.
June 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely shot of the two( oops three ) relaxing by the sea. Slowly does it and time will heal, - good to have friends at a time like this and the new home will help to keep her occupied ! xx
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… gosh mr softie… with a flake please.
Which beach are you at… it looks lovely
June 25th, 2025  
Hazel ace
I do like to be beside the sea-side- great capture!
June 25th, 2025  
