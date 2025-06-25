Chilling out with Connie

We walked to St Mary’s Lighthouse with Connie who was desperate for a walk & to see the seals.

Never made it in time as the tide was coming in quickly.

Mr Softee the ice cream man was parked up ….i love that soft ice cream.



Lydia is doing Ok but early days yet. The bungalow is lovely with wooden blinds & wooden floors just as she likes. Harry was very pleased she will have her own drive too.

She has gone back to work for two days a week but she gets tired easily as it’s hard work trying to be upbeat & cheerful.

She’s a brave girl & her lovely friends are keeping her upbeat.

