Previous
Out on the town in Tynemouth! by happypat
Photo 4769

Out on the town in Tynemouth!

We all went for a tapas meal…..I love tapas, little plates which suit us fine!
I must say we loved Tynemouth. Some great little independent shops & a lovely square.
Expensive houses though!!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact