Previous
Photo 4769
Out on the town in Tynemouth!
We all went for a tapas meal…..I love tapas, little plates which suit us fine!
I must say we loved Tynemouth. Some great little independent shops & a lovely square.
Expensive houses though!!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
family
,
tynemouth
