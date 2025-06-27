Sign up
Previous
Photo 4770
Me & Eileen
Three of us went out for lunch today to a garden centre near Lancaster,
Our friend Joan who sat opposite us took this photo.
It took her about six gives to get a decent shot….not all her fault!!
Today’s competition, how old do you think Eileen on the left is?
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
friends
,
lunch
Dianne
ace
Can’t guess her age, but this is a lovely happy photo of two good friends.
June 27th, 2025
julia
ace
I'm not going to risk a guess but She looks great and do do you.. Happy days..
June 27th, 2025
