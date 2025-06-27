Previous
Me & Eileen by happypat
Me & Eileen

Three of us went out for lunch today to a garden centre near Lancaster,
Our friend Joan who sat opposite us took this photo.
It took her about six gives to get a decent shot….not all her fault!!

Today’s competition, how old do you think Eileen on the left is?
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

Dianne ace
Can’t guess her age, but this is a lovely happy photo of two good friends.
June 27th, 2025  
julia ace
I'm not going to risk a guess but She looks great and do do you.. Happy days..
June 27th, 2025  
