Sea & flowers in Tynemouth by happypat
Photo 4771

Sea & flowers in Tynemouth

Loved this view of the North Sea.

I am not a sea lover but was happy that the sea was lower down than the cliff top.
Here in Lancashire our coasts are on level with the land pretty much but on the East coast there are cliffs!

We once stayed in a bach in Whangamata which was almost on the beach & I could hear the waves on the beach a short distance away…..not my ideal! I’m always worried about tsunamis, not unknown as it happens in NZ. I have been there when one was threatened!

Anyway it was a beautiful view with sea safely down below!
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture, beautiful view…lovely layers of colour.
June 28th, 2025  
