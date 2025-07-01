Glastonbury

We watched the odd bit of Glastonbury & most of it isn’t to our taste but we did enjoy Rod Stewart on Sunday.

An old rocker at 80 years old he was excellent although I was sorry he didn’t sing some of my favourites. Some I didn’t know but the audience knew all the words….i think they must have done their homework beforehand!

The audience was as good an entertainment as the acts!

There were some old rockers there too! 🤣🤣



I had to have the subtitles on of course but I timed this shot with the right words I think!



Not much else today!