Glastonbury by happypat
Glastonbury

We watched the odd bit of Glastonbury & most of it isn’t to our taste but we did enjoy Rod Stewart on Sunday.
An old rocker at 80 years old he was excellent although I was sorry he didn’t sing some of my favourites. Some I didn’t know but the audience knew all the words….i think they must have done their homework beforehand!
The audience was as good an entertainment as the acts!
There were some old rockers there too! 🤣🤣

I had to have the subtitles on of course but I timed this shot with the right words I think!

Not much else today!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Ooo fabulous…. We must never up…
July 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Not a Glasto fan either but Rod is such a long term pro. Always entertaining.
July 1st, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
We spent the weekend avoiding Glastonbury! 🤪 The thought of being in that crowd in that heat - no thanks! Rod Stewart was one of the few names I knew! 🤪
July 1st, 2025  
