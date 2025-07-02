Previous
Lilac time by happypat
Lilac time

When I met my friend for lunch last week the lilac tree was blooming. It seems a little late but it looked beautiful against the white wall.

I went back to Dunelm to change a bar stool I bought…quite a saga as it’s the third time I’ve been back….fourth when you count I had to come back home after going half way this morning as I forgot the latest receipt.
One thing they are very strict on is receipts & don’t I know it! Itemised ones too!
I won’t bore you with the whole saga but it’s been ongoing for a week or two. 🤦‍♀️
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds a nightmare with that stool return!
Beautiful lilac.
July 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous pretty Lilac…
July 2nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Lilac is such an interesting shaped flower. Lovely shot.
July 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca The first one broke Casa & it’s been a nightmare!
July 2nd, 2025  
